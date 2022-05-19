ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McIlroy Sinks 7 Birdies To Finish -5 Start At Southern Hills For The PGA Championship

By David Prock
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
*Photos Credit AP Newsroom

Rory McIlroy currently leads the PGA Championship at -5 (65) at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd place at -4. OU alum Abraham Ancer is tied for 4th place at -3 with Matt Kuchar. The current #1 in the FedEx Cup rankings, Scottie Scheffler is -2 after an Eagle on the 9th hole. Former OSU player Rickie Fowler +1 respectively through 6 holes.

Tiger Woods is sitting at +4 after struggling with seven bogeys on the day. He is tied for 66th.

John Daly who was among the first group to tee off on Thursday finished at +2 on the day. Jordan Spieth is looking to make history this weekend and become just the seventh golfer in history to complete the Career Grand Slam and the first since Tiger Woods did it a third time in 2008. Spieth is currently +2.

Go To NewsOn6.com/PGA for more coverage of the PGA from Oklahoma's Own News On 6.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

