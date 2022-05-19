Submarine metalliferous carbonate mounds in the Cambrian of the Baltoscandian Basin induced by vent networks and water column stratification
Two massive precipitation events of polymetallic ore deposits, encrusted by a mixture of authigenic carbonates, are documented from the Cambrian of the semi-enclosed Baltoscandian Basin. Î´34S ("’9.33 to "’2.08"°) and Î´33S ("’4.75 to "’1.06"°) values from the basal sulphide breccias, sourced from contemporaneous Pb"“Zn"“Fe-bearing vein stockworks, reflect sulphide derived from both...www.nature.com
