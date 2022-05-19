ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age distribution of Antarctic Bottom Water off Cape Darnley, East Antarctica, estimated using chlorofluorocarbon and sulfur hexafluoride

By Yoshihiko Ohashi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChlorofluorocarbon (CFC) and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) were used to investigate the timescale of Antarctic Bottom Water (AABW) that spreads off Cape Darnley (CD) in East Antarctica. The age of the AABW was estimated based on the observed SF6/CFC-12 ratio while taking into account tracer dilution by Lower Circumpolar Deep Water. Along...

