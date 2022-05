BURRILLVILLE – Anyone spending any time this weekend outdoors will completely understand why this Sunday cartoon is focusing on kids inside hot cars. Hot cars are like ovens during hot weather conditions when you factor humidity and heat indexes into the equation. Never leave a child in a hot car when the weather is extreme, like it is this weekend. A child could perish in just a few minutes.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO