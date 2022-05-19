Insights on the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Global Market to 2027 - Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Market Gains - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sodium Tripolyphosphate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Sodium Tripolyphosphate estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis...www.benzinga.com
