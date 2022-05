BOSTON — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood earlier this month, police said. The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, is facing charges including unlawful possession of ammunition, armed assault to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Boston Police Department.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO