SPOKANE, Wash.– It ended up being a dark, wet, and stormy Saturday afternoon and evening, but the second half of your weekend is going to go much better!. Showers and storms slowly fade away on Saturday evening, but there will still be some spotty showers around between 8 and midnight. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies temperatures will dip into the low 40s and upper 30s early Sunday morning. If you got heavy rain on Saturday there’s a good chance there will be some stubborn fog when you wake up. Don’t worry though, it will dissipate quick as we start to warm.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO