Evansville, IN

Man who provided Casey and Vickey White with motel charged

By ADAMS NEWS
 4 days ago

UPDATE (May 19, 2022):. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The man accused of providing escaped Lauderdale County prison inmate Casey White and corrections Officer Vickey White with a motel room is under arrest. “The Courier & Press” reports 51-year-old Shawn Gardner was paid $100 to secure the Motel...

