CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Florida women's tennis standout McCartney Kessler was dominant on Monday afternoon in the NCAA Singles Championship, taking down San Diego's No. 45 Solymar Colling: 6-1, 6-1. Kessler wasted no time getting on the board at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, giving away only one point in the opening game to gain the quick 1-0 advantage. Colling managed to respond with a game of her own, but the Calhoun, Ga., native turned up the pressure, running away for the 6-1 opening set victory.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO