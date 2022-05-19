ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Long-term outcomes of cataract surgery with toric intraocular lens implantation by the type of preoperative astigmatism

By Tetsuro Oshika
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurgical outcomes of toric intraocular lens (IOL) implantation for 8Â years after surgery were analyzed. Data were retrospectively collected in 176 eyes of 176 patients before and 1Â month, 1, 3, 5, and 8Â years after phacoemulsification and implantation of a toric IOL. Preoperative corneal and postoperative manifest astigmatism was analyzed...

