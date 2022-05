LANCASTER, Pa. -- The Centennial Conference has released its Spring 2022 Academic Honorees including Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the Academic All-Centennial Team, and the Academic Honor Roll. A total of 1,026 student-athletes were honored in the sports of baseball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, softball, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's outdoor track & field.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO