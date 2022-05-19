ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Ministerial Alliance Gets Building Donation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Faulkner when the new location opens it will be a "by choice" food pantry. People will be able to have a choice of the...

Three Retire From Bismarck School District

(Bismarck, MO) Faculty, Staff and Administration with the Bismarck School District are recognizing three retirees from the District, para professional Sara Yates, Custodian Jerry DeClue, and high school math teacher Randy Crites. The Superintendent of the District, Jason King, says while the three will be missed, he is excited for their future.
BISMARCK, MO
Summer Family Nights Parenting Classes Begin

(Park Hills, MO) The Directors at the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center of Park Hills, are beginning their Summer Family Nights parenting classes. The Director of Development for the Center, Amanda Little, says local churches help host the Summer Family Nights programs because space at the center during the summer is used to help prepare for the next year.
PARK HILLS, MO
Park Hills Man Dies in Illinois Accident

(Madison County, Ill.) A man from Park Hills, 78 year old Paul Wisdom, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Illinois. According to a report from Illinois State Police Wisdom was involved in a crash at a ramp at the SIU Northern access road which leads to Illinois Route 143. His truck ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over throwing him out. Wisdom was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident which took place just before 6 o'clock last Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PARK HILLS, MO
Friday Crash Injures Man and Boy

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Brian K. Smith, and a 2 year old boy from Potosi, are suffering injuries after a pick up accident Friday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to State Highway Patrol reports Smith was driving south on Interstate 55, north of Imperial Main Street just before 5:30, when the truck ran off the right side of the highway and crashed into a metal guard rail. The truck came back onto the highway, ran across all lanes of traffic, crashed into a concrete median, and rolled over. Smith who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South while the 2 year old received minor injuries and was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Smith wasn't wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place while the toddler was in a safety device.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

