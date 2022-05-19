ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

New lifeguard pavilion named for Carbona

Herald Community Newspapers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Beach officials and guests gathered on the boardwalk last weekend to re-name the lifeguard pavilion in honor of the Carbona family, which donated $300,000 for the construction of the facility....

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin loses a champion

As a native Baldwinite, Joseph Scannell was inseparable from the community he grew up in, attending its schools, becoming involved in scouting and representing the Town of Hempstead hamlet as a Nassau County legislator. Scannell died of Huntington’s disease on May 13. He was 59. In a local Facebook...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach eliminates Roslyn for semifinal spot

Long Beach is one of four teams still alive in Nassau Class B boys’ lacrosse. Behind five points from junior Jack Miller and 11 saves from senior goaltender Wally Carroll, the fourth-seeded Marines advanced to the semifinals with a convincing 7-2 home victory over No. 5 Roslyn on Monday afternoon. It was the second meeting between the teams this month as Long Beach beat the Bulldogs 15-9 in conference play May 6.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Get Outside and Celebrate National Trails Day

- This year, on June 4, millions of people across the United States will hit the trail, any trail, to celebrate the 30th annual American Hiking Society's National Trails Day.® This year's celebration focuses on encouraging novice and veteran trail lovers to come together to leave trails and the outdoor community better than they found them. Hikers, cyclists, horseback riders, paddlers, trail clubs, federal and local agencies, land trusts and businesses will partner at events across the country to forge a more inclusive trail community and advocate for, maintain and clean up trails and public lands.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Carey ousted by Island Trees

Carey’s softball team came up just short in its Nassau Class A playoff game against Island Trees on May 17, falling at home 2-1. Carey was the No. 4 seed and Island Trees was the 13-seed in the playoff bracket, but Island Trees came away with the narrow victory. Despite the premature finish to the season, Sewhawks coach Anthony Turco was understandably disappointed following the game, but was cognizant of the bigger picture and how important one.
LEVITTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
Long Beach, NY
Government
Herald Community Newspapers

Hewlett's Gershfeld repeats as Nassau tennis champ

Hewlett junior Stephan Gershfeld wasn’t going to let the hottest day of 2022 or stiffest challenger in the Nassau County boys’ tennis singles tournament keep him from repeating as champion. Gershfeld continued a second straight perfect season by defeating Great Neck South’s Albert Hu, 6-0, 6-3 in the...
HEWLETT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Three residents displaced by house fire

Three Elmont residents were displaced by a house fire on May 16. Police officers responded to the house, located on Circle Drive West, and observed thick smoke coming from a second-floor window. The three residents, ages 65, 61 and 22, were not injured. The Elmont Fire Department was assisted by...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport man arrested in fatal vehicular accident

The Nassau County Homicide Squad has reported a fatal vehicular accident that occurred at 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in New Hyde Park. According to Nassau County detectives, a 2012 Mercedes-Benz sedan, which was occupied only by its driver, struck a 2010 Lincoln Town Car that was in the eastbound lane on Jericho Turnpike.
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Malverne repeats as conference champ

Spurred by an eye-opening early league loss, the Malverne baseball team, as reigning Nassau Countywide Conference 2 champion, kicked off an almost monthlong winning streak. The Mules, however, weren’t the only team on a roll this spring in Countywide 1, as rival Jericho had reeled off its own nine-win skein through April. Though impossible to know at the time, when the conference titans first clashed May 4, the host Jayhawks would come within one inning of dashing Malverne’s hopes at making history.
MALVERNE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Name#Dallas#City Council#The Lifeguard#Avexis
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin surges into Baldwin

That was the sentiment of Baldwin boys’ lacrosse coach Tim Clancy after a strong finish to the regular season that resulted in a second straight playoff berth. The Bruins ended this spring with a 9-6 regular season record, one win better than 2021, and a 6-5 mark in Conference B.
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream North earns tennis title

For the first time in 13 years, the Valley Stream North boys’ tennis team captured a conference championship. Daniel Ellis, Craig Papajohn-Shaw and Everton Prospere won their respective singles matches and the second doubles team of David Feldman and Jack Schwabe continued their clutch play down the stretch with a straight sets victory to help the Spartans clinch the division with a 4-3 victory over second-place Locust Valley on May 17.
VALLEY STREAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy