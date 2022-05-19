ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

GREA Closes Three Multifamily Properties in Arlington

Cover picture for the articleGREA (Global Real Estate Advisors) has announced the sale of three multifamily properties in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex totaling 217 units. Avalon Apartments, 75 units in Arlington; Tuscany Square, 70 units in Arlington; and Regency Apartments, 72 units...

Lolita Segers
5d ago

Arlington the safest ? Lol really ? With murder on the rise , I don’t know where you get your info but arlington is not safe

