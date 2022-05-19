GREA Closes Three Multifamily Properties in Arlington

Rodeo Goat is bringing its gourmet burgers named after celebrities to east Frisco at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The location will be the biggest for the brand at over 8,000 square feet, according to a company spokesperson. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. The building was the best fit for Rodeo Goat because of the existing infrastructure already in place, according to a company spokesperson. The Frisco location is one of two under construction, and the other site in East Dallas is just over 6,000 square feet. Rodeo Goat in Frisco will be the company's seventh restaurant. Construction is halfway complete, according to the company, and the restaurant is expected to open in July. www.rodeogoat.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO