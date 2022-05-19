Rosalyn Wikeley

Susannah Rigg is an English freelance writer and Mexico specialist based in Mexico City. Ever since a young age she has been fascinated by Mexico, and that fascination and desire to learn even more about the country has never waned. She is the founder of an award-winning blog called Mexico Retold, which celebrates the positive stories about Mexico. Her work, which covers travel, culture, food, history, and tourism, has been featured by BBC Travel, The Independent UK, The Metro UK, and Forbes Travel Guide, among others. When she's not researching a story somewhere in Mexico, you can find her with her nose in a book, trying for an elusive headstand in yoga or working to complete her first novel based in the jungles of Chiapas.

