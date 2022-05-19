NPS to commemorate Memorial Day at Fort Harrison National Cemetery in Varina

Richmond National Battlefield Park, in cooperation with the National Cemetery Administration, will hold a Memorial Day program and wreath-laying ceremony May 30 at Fort Harrison National Cemetery in Varina to honor and remember those who died in service to the nation.

The annual event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at noon at the cemetery, located at 8620 Varina Road.

This year’s keynote speaker is Greg Mertz, a recently retired National Park Service historian and author of the book Attack at Daylight and Whip Them: The Battle of Shiloh, April 6-7, 1862.

Mertz serves on the boards of the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable, Brandy Station Foundation, and Friends of Wilderness Battlefield. Following his talk, a wreath will be laid at the grave of Private George A. Buchanan, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Fort Harrison.

For details, contact the Richmond National Battlefield Park at (804) 226-5023 or visit www.nps.gov/rich or www.Facebook.com/RichmondNPS.