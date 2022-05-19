Shoppers Finally Found the ‘Best Strapless Bra’ Thanks to Lively

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A strapless bra may be the most difficult undergarment to find for a number of reasons. The absence of straps makes it inherently less supportive, so discovering an option that will hold up and stay in place is a trail and error process. That's even harder when you have a larger chest. How in the world can a bra stay up when it doesn't have the straps to rely on?

Luckily, this may not be a problem when a bra features the right design. You know, one that makes the impossible feel possible all of a sudden! That's what shoppers say is the case with Lively's version of the strapless bra , and we're starting to believe in its powers.

Get The No-Wire Straples s bra for $45 at Lively — or stock up and save!

This bra has a super minimal aesthetic that will look great underneath pretty much any top. It's smooth and made to appear sleek beneath T-shirts, skintight tanks or dresses! If you have a low-back garment, this bra may not work because of the extra thick band — but that's actually one of its major selling points! Many strapless bras have a much thinner strap in the back with three hook closures, but this one is much thicker — offering four hooks to provide the desired support you need. There's no budging with this bra, even if you're out and about all day long!

As far as the front goes, there's a slip grip feature at the top of the cups which helps them remain perky. Oh, and did we mention that this bra has zero wires? Yes — you heard that correctly! Because of all of the details we've listed, this bra doesn't have to rely on straps or wires to stay in place. It's truly a miracle!

Get The No-Wire Straples s bra for $45 at Lively — or stock up and save!

If you do feel like you want to add straps, this bra comes with a detachable pair that you can put on or remove as you please. It's currently available in in three solid shades — black, light nude and dark nude. They're truly the only colors you'll ever need! With our feature breakdown and the customer ratings, we're completely ready to get this bra in our lingerie drawer. It's the ultimate undergarment for the sweltering summer months!

