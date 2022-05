A Staten Island man who spent 23 years behind bars after he was wrongly accused of murder has now won a lawsuit against New York City. The Associated Press reports that the city will pay Grant Williams $7 million. The 51-year-old has been out on parole since 2019 and his conviction was overturned last July. He was accused of killing Shdell Lewis outside a Staten Island public housing complex in 1996.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO