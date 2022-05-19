ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Selects People's Theatre Project to own, Operate First-of-its-Kind Immigrant Research and Performing Arts Center Coming to Inwood

 5 days ago

With $15 Million Investment From City, New 17,000-Square-Foot Community Resource Will Serve Tens of Thousands of People Every Year. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced that the People’s Theatre Project (PTP) — an immigrant- and women-led nonprofit — will own and operate a first-of-its-kind Immigrant Research...

City Launches New Mental Health Treatment Pilot ‘Connect’

New model of mental health treatment, developed by the Health Department in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health, will focus on holistic care of New Yorkers struggling with mental health, including for people experiencing serious mental illness. May 23, 2022 — Today, the Health Department and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

