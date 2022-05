HOOVER, Ala. – No. 1/1 Tennessee begins postseason play Wednesday evening at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Vols will play either No. 8 seed Vanderbilt or No. 9 seed Ole Miss on the SEC Network in Game 7 of the tournament at Hoover Met Stadium. Due to potential of weather delays, the time of first pitch is TBD. Check the SEC’s website for the most up-to-date information regarding game times.

HOOVER, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO