NASHVILLE – Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee's highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 27 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO