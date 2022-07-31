ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Highest-rated cheap eats in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (STACKER) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe . And when it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Cleveland that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#28. Frank’s Falafel House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern
– Address: 1823 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102-3113


#27. Danny’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Deli
– Address: 1658 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-2006


#26. Athens Pizzeria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Address: 4341 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135


#25. Pizza Pan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Address: 1800 Euclid Ave Ste 3, Cleveland, OH 44115-2244


#24. Swensons Drive-In

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 7635 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44131-5723


#23. Sittoo’s Pita & Salads

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Address: 5870 Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129-3643


#22. Jolly Scholar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 10900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-1712


#21. George’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 13101 Triskett Rd, Cleveland, OH 44111-1508


#20. The Inn on Coventry

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2885


#19. Ohio City Burrito O.C.B.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Address: 1844 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3135


#18. Borderline Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Cafe
– Address: 18510 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-3213


#17. Ninja City Kitchen And Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian
– Address: 6706 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3018


#16. Bombay Chaat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Indian
– Address: 2044 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-2282


#15. Big Al’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 12600 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120-1110


#14. Al’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Address: 1717 E 9th St Corner Superior And 9th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2808


#13. Brewnuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings:
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 6501 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3013


#12. Hatfield’s Good Grub

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 16700 Lorain Road, Cleveland, OH 44111-5507


#11. Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114


#10. Johnny’s Little Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 614 Frankfort Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-1207


#9. Nate’s Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern
– Address: 1923 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3418


#8. Yours Truly Playhouse Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 1228 Euclid Ave Halle Building, Cleveland, OH 44115-1834


#7. Superior Pho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 3030 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4360


#6. Barrio

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Address: 503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1113


#5. Noble Beast Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 1470 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-1137


#4. West Side Market Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Address: 1979 W 25th St Suite A13, Cleveland, OH 44113-3455


#3. Pho Thang Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 815 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-2706


#2. Happy Dog

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3001


#1. Barrio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Address: 806 Literary Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-4439


