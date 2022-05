Liquid Interactive and Kutztown University Partner for Seventh Annual Digital Marketing Award. Liquid Interactive, a premier marketing and tech agency in the Lehigh Valley, recently concluded its seventh annual Liquid Digital Marketing Award competition, a special event that allows Kutztown University students to apply their digital marketing know-how. This year's winner was junior Elisha Cruz, a marketing major from Allentown, Pa. The runner-up was junior Tanner Geist, a marketing major from Mertztown, Pa. Each year, Liquid partners with one of its clients to present Kutztown University students with a real-world challenge that they must respond to with a digital marketing campaign. This competition gives students an opportunity to put their classroom skills to the test, think outside the box and meet and network with agency and business professionals.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO