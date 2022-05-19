ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

VIDEO: Teen Mountain Biker Encounters Bear On Trail

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edZ2w_0fjaoP3k00
Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

A 15-year-old mountain biker from British Columbia had a frightening encounter on the trail when, practicing his bikign skills, he encountered a good-sized black bear in the brush. Because he had set up a cell-phone camera to film his descent down a segment of the trail, he managed to capture the whole event on his phone. That is, until the bear knocks the phone over.

According to the uploader, "Alex is 15, a recreational mountain biker. He's in the woods almost every day and, on this occasion, was a fair way up the hill (Fromme Mountain) on a new trail he just discovered far from any other people or houses. He put his iPhone on the ground and walked back up to capture a bit of his bike descent when he almost ran into the bear and this happened."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY5u2_0fjaoP3k00
Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

The bear wavers between charging and retreating, although the boy does the smart thing and uses the bicycle to augment his own size. Eventually, after a few false starts, the bear does begin to retreat. But not before investigating the cell phone.

Watch out for bears, folks. And when you do encounter one, be like this brave kid: make a lot of noise, and make yourself look big. And can we get a round of applause for this brave boy (not to mention talented mountain biker)!

See the whole video below!

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Epic Black Bear Battle Now Going VIRAL

What you are witnessing here, is an ass-kicking. One of the two bears clearly gets the upper hand and the other, on the bottom, spends the entire fight trying to defend himself. BJ and Micah Campbell had ringside seats to a tussle between two large black bears near Ely's Mill...
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Mountain#Bike#Black Bear#Iphone
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence

Bears and electric fences, man… In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage). But nevertheless, whenever a bear does encounter one, it can be pretty hilarious. With a shock just strong enough to give them a jolt and keep them […] The post Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

This giant gorilla started acting weird suddenly, here’s the reason why

Bobo resides in one of the many Mefou Primate Sanctuary located in the West African nation of Cameroon. He was one of the friendliest apes in the sanctuary and his behaviour changed overnight, creating a worrisome environment amongst the caregivers of the facility. It's a friendly affair. When Bobo changed...
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Couple Shouts As Bear Takes Off Toward Unsuspecting Hikers

A grizzly bear in Glacier National Park rushed a group of hikers in a very dramatic video taken last summer. Dulé Krivdich and his wife were hiking near Hidden Lake when they looked down from a ridge and saw a large grizzly bear emerge from the tree line and begin loping down the trail. The excitement of seeing a grizzly from a safe vantage turned to fear when they realized that there was a group of hikers coming up the trail a few hundred yards away from the bear and neither the bear nor the hikers were aware of one another.
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
2K+
Followers
376
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy