VIDEO: Teen Mountain Biker Encounters Bear On Trail

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

A 15-year-old mountain biker from British Columbia had a frightening encounter on the trail when, practicing his bikign skills, he encountered a good-sized black bear in the brush. Because he had set up a cell-phone camera to film his descent down a segment of the trail, he managed to capture the whole event on his phone. That is, until the bear knocks the phone over.

According to the uploader, "Alex is 15, a recreational mountain biker. He's in the woods almost every day and, on this occasion, was a fair way up the hill (Fromme Mountain) on a new trail he just discovered far from any other people or houses. He put his iPhone on the ground and walked back up to capture a bit of his bike descent when he almost ran into the bear and this happened."

The bear wavers between charging and retreating, although the boy does the smart thing and uses the bicycle to augment his own size. Eventually, after a few false starts, the bear does begin to retreat. But not before investigating the cell phone.

Watch out for bears, folks. And when you do encounter one, be like this brave kid: make a lot of noise, and make yourself look big. And can we get a round of applause for this brave boy (not to mention talented mountain biker)!

