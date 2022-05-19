ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2901-09 N. Holton St.

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious Riverwest 1 Bedroom - Very spacious 2nd floor Riverwest 1 bedroom unit with amazing views overlooking the road. If you enjoy people watching, this is the unit. Large picturesque windows in an especially large...

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MATC Times

The Broadmoor

@@@@ VALUE: Spacious Garden Unit 4BR, av August 12th - 2401 E. Webster Pl. is our nicest garden unit at the best price. This three-bedroom-plus-den unit has new hardwood flooring, a large living room with a large window seat, one full bath, and a pantry off the kitchen. The den is perfect for additional storage or a fourth roommate (if at least two of you are related; cousins count). This unit is a block away from Starbucks on Downer and six blocks south of campus. There is on-site coin-operated laundry, as well as first-come-first-served storage just beyond the kitchen. Available for move-in August 12th, monthly rent of $1440 includes heat. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3827-3829 N Humboldt

6/16 or 7/1 - $805– 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit - Includes Heat - Riverwest / UWM - 3827 N Humboldt - Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/53f16734-7d68-4e8d-ad11-cef76507a989/. $805-Sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Riverwest neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and various other stores and restaurants. Re-finished hardwood floors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3778 S. 84th Street

Newly Remodeled Huge 2 Bedroom - Large Smoke Free 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Includes refrigerator, stove, A/C, storage unit and a parking space. *********All New Carpets, New Ceramic Tile in Bathroom, New Kitchen, Huge closets and HEAT Included. ***********NO Dogs Allowed. Rent starting at $775.00. Call Brett today for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

300 West Florida Street

Luxury Living in Walker's Point - Timber Lofts is built on the idea that a beautiful, comfortable, convenient luxury apartment home can also observe high standards of environmentally responsible living. Learn more about our innovative, eco-friendly construction, the first of its kind in Wisconsin. We offer luxurious Studios and 1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Windows#Rent#Real Estate#Uwm#Msoe#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
MATC Times

1604 E Kane Pl.

Studio near BRADY STREET - This studio is housed in a quiet and historic building on the Lower East Side. This studio unit features high ceilings and quiet quarters - ideal for students or young professionals. -Pets are allowed at an additional fee!. - Laundry is in building. - Heat...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1702 E Bradford

8/16 - $1695 – 3 BR with Central Air, Upper Flat near UWM - 1702 E Bradford - ** A virtual tour is available upon request. Available 8/16/22. Spacious 3-bedroom upper flat in a historic 1800’s Victorian house just north of North Avenue. Unit has newly sanded hardwood floors throughout, new granite counter tops, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, 12-ft ceilings, central air, large bedrooms, a sunny living room and eat-in kitchen. The tenants are responsible for all utilities. We will accept 2 cats with a one-time, non-refundable fee of $150/cat. Sorry, no dogs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

Duo Apartments - Franklin Pl

@@@@ Large, Spacious Studio Close to Downtown! av 7/1 - 1615 N. Franklin St. has one studio coming available July 1st. Located just south of Brady St, these Lower East Side gems offer convenient proximity to downtown and social scenes. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, an over-sized living space, and a cozy kitchen. Complete with a fenced backyard, shared balcony, and a small weight lifting room, this is the studio you’ve been waiting for! On-site, coin-operated laundry. Enjoy Downtown living for a Lower East Side price- $770/mo, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1500-08 S. 92nd Street

Efficiency unit with Heat included!! - Large, clean efficiency available for rent on the corner of 92nd and Orchard. Appliances and heat are included. Laundry and storage facilities are also available in the basement. If you would like to receive more information or set up a showing, please give our office a call at 262-966-9964.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MATC Times

2233-35 S. Mound Street

Great 2 BR upper in Bay View! - Great 2 BR upper in the Bay View area! Eat in kitchen. Refrigerator and stove included. Tenants pay electric and heat. Rent is $1,100/month. Available July 1. Additional $30/month if you hook up your own washer and dryer (to cover water costs).
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1456 N. Farwell Avenue

Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2725 W McKinley Blvd

2 Bedroom Apartment - Leasing Agent Joseph: 224-305-7442. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) - Call or text Joseph to set up a showing 224-305-7442. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Cafe Hollander Unveils New Menu

Café Hollander, which has multiple locations including one at 2608 N. Downer Ave. and another in Wauwatosa, is celebrating its 15th birthday this year. To commemorate the milestone, the restaurant has unveiled its new summer menu, which features over 20 new items, as well as fresh takes on traditional Dutch and Belgian dishes. Lori Fredrich reports:
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stock up on camping essentials

MILWAUKEE - Many people are getting ready for a summer filled with camping. Even if you're just going on one camping trip, you need to have all the outdoor essentials. The experts from Meijer share what you need before you hit the road.
MATC Times

9110 W. North Avenue

Great 1 BR in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR upper in Wauwatosa! Near Froedtert, Children's Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Mayfair. Available 6/1. Rent is $795/month. refrigerator and stove are included. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. Please contact Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Good...
WAUWATOSA, WI
restaurantdive.com

'A huge slap in the face': Milwaukee chef on losing his RRF grant

This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Waukesha Hardee’s demolished

WAUKESHA — The former Hardee’s building at 130 NW Barstow St. has been demolished, making way for new development at the site in the future. According to Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager for Berg Management, there are no current plans for a new development at the site. The...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

LIST: Milwaukee organizations offer summer programs to keep youth busy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58)-- City leaders are highlighting positive options for young people in Milwaukee this summer. "We want this summer to be a safe summer for everyone involved, but especially for the youngest people among us, especially for our youth," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. Here is a list of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Get paid $1,000 to take the SAT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Do you ever wonder how much has stuck from your high school classes?. A virtual tutoring company is offering $1,000 just for someone to take the SAT. Regardless of the store, 'Learner' will pay out. The company wants to see if a post-learner can beat the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Statewide Small Business Administration awards given to 2 Racine businesses

During Small Business Month, two Racine businesses were recognized as Small Business Administration (SBA) award winners for the state of Wisconsin. On May 23, state representatives, community leaders and small business owners gathered at CoveredCare to celebrate the achievements of Donisha Nesbitt of CoveredCare and Marie Watkins of Polaris Talent as women-owned business owners. Nesbitt was awarded the 2022 SBA Wisconsin Emerging Small Business of the Year award while Watkins took home the SBA Wisconsin Women in Business Champion award.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy