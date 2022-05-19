2901-09 N. Holton St.

8/16 - $1695 – 3 BR with Central Air, Upper Flat near UWM - 1702 E Bradford - ** A virtual tour is available upon request. Available 8/16/22. Spacious 3-bedroom upper flat in a historic 1800’s Victorian house just north of North Avenue. Unit has newly sanded hardwood floors throughout, new granite counter tops, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, 12-ft ceilings, central air, large bedrooms, a sunny living room and eat-in kitchen. The tenants are responsible for all utilities. We will accept 2 cats with a one-time, non-refundable fee of $150/cat. Sorry, no dogs.
Comments / 0