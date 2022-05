Anne Weese, the doctor, the licensed psychologist, the never-put-a-Band-Aid-on-it savant, slides onto the dark gray couch in her black Kansas State Volleyball hoodie and smart, black-framed glasses. It’s a three-cushion couch, leather, perfect for a nap beneath the tepid glow of the dimmed three-light floor lamp that stands adjacent to the dark brown hutch. If not careful, it’ll swallow you whole, the gray comfy cloud. And the couch, oh how it could tell stories — stories of breakups, stories of burnout, tales of trouble back home, and accounts of COVID-related family death.

