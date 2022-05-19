ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Fulfillament #19

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

A storytelling event where five local community leaders & entrepreneurs will take the stage to tell...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Chamberfest Cheboygan: Axiom Brass

Presents "Lust, Mystery and Desire." Axiom Brass is described as “exceptional ambassadors for classical music” & “innovative programmers.” They have multimedia performances & live reactive sound-to-video effects.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
northernexpress.com

Community Conversations: AAPI Heritage Month - Stories, Food, & Panel Discussion

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Help recognize the contributions, achievements & identities of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that have helped shape America’s development into a richly multicultural society. Light refreshments at 5:30pm; engaging community panel discussion at 6:30pm with: Sakura Takano, Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Amy Yee, Amy Yee Bodyworks; Craig Hadley, Dennos Museum at NMC; Tony Vu, The Good Bowl; Denny Nguyen, NMC; along with moderators Judy Chu, NMC & Holly T. Bird, Northern Michigan E3 & Title Track. Register.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Poetry Discovery Program: Exploring Connections to Nature

With author & poet Steven Veatch. As you enjoy a relaxing hike, you will learn the basics of writing a poem about nature, make deep observations, & then translate the experience into words as you create your own poem. Meet at the Visitor Center. Bring a notebook & pen or pencil.
BELLAIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
northernexpress.com

Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI

