May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. To celebrate, we would like to introduce you to WKU Alumni Kohen Andy Cheng (’22) from Brentwood, Tennessee. Cheng grew up in a Chinese immigrant household. He said he is very proud of his Chinese/Asian heritage and that Chinese New Year was an important celebration for his family and one he looks forward to continuing.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO