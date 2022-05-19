ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

"Into The Woods"

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

Presented by Little Traverse Civic Theatre....

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Chamberfest Cheboygan: Axiom Brass

Presents "Lust, Mystery and Desire." Axiom Brass is described as “exceptional ambassadors for classical music” & “innovative programmers.” They have multimedia performances & live reactive sound-to-video effects.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
northernexpress.com

Garlic Mustard Workbee

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
northernexpress.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Entertainment
northernexpress.com

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Community Conversations: AAPI Heritage Month - Stories, Food, & Panel Discussion

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Help recognize the contributions, achievements & identities of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that have helped shape America’s development into a richly multicultural society. Light refreshments at 5:30pm; engaging community panel discussion at 6:30pm with: Sakura Takano, Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Amy Yee, Amy Yee Bodyworks; Craig Hadley, Dennos Museum at NMC; Tony Vu, The Good Bowl; Denny Nguyen, NMC; along with moderators Judy Chu, NMC & Holly T. Bird, Northern Michigan E3 & Title Track. Register.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy