ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Collaborative Analysis Reveals "Class Effect" in DMD Safety Issues

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sarepta Therapeutics’ Exondis 31 (eteplirsen) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 2016 after a year-long contentious review, it broke ground for other companies to enter the DMD space. Pfizer, Sarepta Therapeutics, Genethon and Solid Biosciences are working on gene therapies...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Embleema and CDISC Partner to Develop Standards for Cell and Gene Therapy Product Monitoring

Establishing Standards for Experimental Assays and Bioinformatics Protocols Aim at Accelerating Development and Availability of New Cell and Gene Therapies for Patients. METUCHEN, N.J. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embleema Inc. and CDISC have announced a collaboration to develop new standards for experimental assays and bioinformatics protocols to facilitate monitoring the activity of Cell and Gene Therapy Products (CGTP).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Xcovery SHP2 Inhibitor IND Approved by US FDA

BPI-442096 is a new molecular entity developed by Betta Pharmaceuticals in China. In preclinical studies, BPI-442096 demonstrated significant activity against a variety of cancer cells, including those with KRAS G12C mutation, KRAS G12D mutation, KRAS G12V mutation, KRAS G12A mutation, BRAF Class III mutation, NF1 LOF mutation, RTK mutation. “I...
CANCER
biospace.com

CSL-UniQure Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Scores Priority Review

Biotechnology leader CSL Behring announced its Biologics License Application (BLA) for etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational treatment for hemophilia B, has been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for priority review. If approved, it would be the first gene therapy treatment for hemophilia B. Hemophilia is a degenerative genetic...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer and Lilly Zero in on Success in Ulcerative Colitis

Two big pharma companies are forging ahead with ulcerative colitis (UC) research after posting positive results from their respective Phase III studies. Pfizer announced the outcomes from two pivotal trials comprising the ELEVATE UC Phase III registrational program that evaluates etrasimod for moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. Etrasimod is an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phospate (S1P) receptor modulator that's being investigated for a number of indications, including UC, atopic dermatitis, Crohn's disease, alopecia areata and eosinophilic esophagitis.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmd#Sarepta Therapeutics#Genethon#Solid Biosciences#American Society Of Gene
biospace.com

New Report Highlights Potential of Largely Untapped Drug Development Target

A new report out of Barcelona, Spain-based La Merie Publishing describes and analyzes cadherin 17 as a promising target for drug development, which has largely gone unexploited. Cadherin 17 (CDH17) is also called human liver intestine-cadherin (LI-cadherin) or intestinal human peptide transporter-1 (HPT-1). The report notes, “CDH17 provides a great...
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Genuv Announces Preclinical Data to be Released at Two Medical Conferences in June 2022

Poster presentations on SNR1611, an experimental small molecule treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease, to be presented at Keystone Symposium on Neurodegeneration, June 5-9 Online abstract publication on GNUV201, a novel monoclonal antibody for cancer immunotherapy, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, June 3-7 SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genuv...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Leukotriene Inhibitors Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is a harmful immune response by the body to substances such as pollens, specific food, and dust, which are responsible for hypersensitivity. Food allergy, inhaled allergy, and drug allergy are the common types of allergies. Leukotriene inhibitors, also called leukotriene modifiers, are drugs given to treat allergic rhinitis or allergies. These are also prescribed to prevent asthma. Leukotriene inhibitors block or inhibit the action of leukotrienes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Study: Lower Body Weight Related to Longer-Lasting COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity

A research study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found that people whose immunity against COVID-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned less tended to have lower body weight. Another way of putting it is that people with a lower body mass index (BMI) tended to maintain immunity against COVID-19 longer.
FITNESS
biospace.com

Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sublingual Immunotherapy Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergies to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is the harmful immune reaction produced by the body to a specific substance or allergen such as dust, pollen, mite, and food. Treatment of allergy generally consists of use of anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. These anti-allergy drugs or immunotherapy treatment reduces the allergic reaction caused due to an allergen by decreasing its sensitivity. Immunotherapy has become the most prominent treatment for various allergic diseases in the past few years. Immunotherapy acts by curing the root cause of allergy. This therapy effectively controls and manages the clinical symptoms, reduces or eliminates the need for medication, prevents the worsening of a disease, and reduces the degree of specific and nonspecific bronchial hyperactivity. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the two types of immunotherapy. Acceptance of immunotherapy is rising in developed as well as developing countries owing to its positive results.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Demand, Insights and Forecast Up to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Small interfering RNA (siRNA) is a type of genetic medicine, which has potential to silence or knock down any over-expressed gene in a disease. It is also called short interfering RNA. These RNAs are widely used to evaluate the specific contribution of genes to a variety of cellular phenotypes including apoptosis, insulin signaling, cytokinesis, and cell differentiation. They are employed to recognize novel pathways and have a meaningful impact in validating targets for several diseases (such as AIDS, cancer, and hepatitis) and cellular processes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Overview and Forecast Analysis Up to 2030

Albany NY, United States: Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of personnel is anticipated to account for marked growth of the healthcare education solutions market in the near future. Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service level.
EDUCATION
biospace.com

Lithotripters Market: Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Shockwave lithotripsy is a non-invasive procedure of breaking kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. The procedure is also known as extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. This procedure is used for treating stones in the ureter as well the bladder. The device used for this treatment is known as lithotripter. In shockwave lithotripsy, a series of shockwaves is subjected to the targeted stones.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Screening and Typing Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast Up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Blood Screening and Typing Market: Introduction. Blood screening and typing market focuses on screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood, respectively. Blood screening is a process of testing the donated blood for various contagious infections or blood-borne infections. Blood typing, also known as blood...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Skin Rashes Treatment Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Skin rash is not a medical condition but a symptom of skin inflammation and discoloration caused by some kind of infection. Skin rashes are also associated with weeping sores, scarring, and lesions. This condition is characterized by red, inflamed, and occasionally brittle skin. Most of the times, skin rashes are caused by infections from bacteria, fungi, or viruses.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy