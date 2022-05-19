Parkview Pals: Jessica and Kate

Learning from a young age how to appreciate what you have and those around you can affect the ways in which you approach the world around you. Moreover, acknowledging where you stand in relation to others can lead to developing a desire to help those that were not raised in an as giving environment as you, both personally and financially. At just 11 years old, Aiden Kerr has been raised to embrace these perspectives on life by his mother, Cleopatra, who exposed him to the world of philanthropy at an early age.As the brother of the late musician, XXXTENTACION, part...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO