Neuro-molecular characterization of fish cleaning interactions

What does it entail to perform a code review for Nature Computational Science?. At Nature Computational Science, code is at the heart of all of our papers. For the most part, either the scientific results of a submitted paper are the product of a computational exercise, or a computational method, model, or framework is the main result of the reported research. Thus, perhaps not surprisingly, we see the code as an essential aspect when determining whether a manuscript is suitable for publication with us: for every manuscript that goes to peer review, we do our best to ensure that at least one referee can provide feedback on the corresponding code. Evaluating the code is an important step of the peer-review process, as it reveals not only the extent to which the results are reproducible, but also the level at which the code is complete and reusable. Recently, we shed light on the peer-review process and provided suggestions to aid reviewers in writing constructive and unbiased reviews for Nature Computational Science. Here, we would like to suggest some important aspects to consider when peer reviewing the code for a paper.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO