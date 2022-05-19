ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reversible lysine-targeted probes reveal residence time-based kinase selectivity

By Tangpo Yang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expansion of the target landscape of covalent inhibitors requires the engagement of nucleophiles beyond cysteine. Although the conserved catalytic lysine in protein kinases is an attractive candidate for a covalent approach, selectivity remains an obvious challenge. Moreover, few covalent inhibitors have been shown to engage the kinase catalytic lysine in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Yeast-based directed-evolution for high-throughput structural stabilization of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs)

The immense potential of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) as targets for drug discovery is not fully realized due to the enormous difficulties associated with structure elucidation of these profoundly unstable membrane proteins. The existing methods of GPCR stability-engineering are cumbersome and low-throughput; in addition, the scope of GPCRs that could benefit from these techniques is limited. Here, we present a yeast-based screening platform for a single-step isolation of GRCR variants stable in the presence of short-chain detergents, a feature essential for their successful crystallization using vapor diffusion method. The yeast detergent-resistant cell wall presents a unique opportunity for compartmentalization, to physically link the receptor's phenotype to its encoding DNA, and thus enable discovery of stable GPCR variants with unprecedent efficiency. The scope of mutations identified by the method reveals a surprising amenability of the GPCR scaffold to stabilization, and suggests an intriguing possibility of amending the stability properties of GPCR by varying the structural status of the C-terminus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of gene signatures for COAD using feature selection and Bayesian network approaches

The combination of TCGA and GTEx databases will provide more comprehensive information for characterizing the human genome in health and disease, especially for underlying the cancer genetic alterations. Here we analyzed the gene expression profile of COAD in both tumor samples from TCGA and normal colon tissues from GTEx. Using the SNR-PPFS feature selection algorithms, we discovered a 38 gene signatures that performed well in distinguishing COAD tumors from normal samples. Bayesian network of the 38 genes revealed that DEGs with similar expression patterns or functions interacted more closely. We identified 14 up-DEGs that were significantly correlated with tumor stages. Cox regression analysis demonstrated that tumor stage, STMN4 and FAM135B dysregulation were independent prognostic factors for COAD survival outcomes. Overall, this study indicates that using feature selection approaches to select key gene signatures from high-dimensional datasets can be an effective way for studying cancer genomic characteristics.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selectivity#Lysine#Kinase#Source Data
Nature.com

PIKfyve inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants including Omicron

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 167 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection, is raging around the world and results in millions of deaths since the end of 2019. Although various therapies including vaccines and neutralizing antibodies have been developed to defend against the horrible pandemic, current strategies are inevitably at risk of failure due to high mutagenicity of the viral genome. In fact, the most worrying situation is that the monoclonal antibodies of existing vaccines against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant are ineffective.1 Facing the great threat posed by COVID-19, there is an urgent need to develop small molecule antiviral drugs. At present, only a few drugs are authorized to treat COVID-19 in emergency medicine clinics. To identify and evaluate molecular target for COVID-19 becomes a top priority for worldwide health professionals.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multi-faceted approaches for breeding nutrient-dense, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient crop varieties for food and nutritional security

The world population will surpass nine billion by 2050; hence the yield of primary staple crops must increase to feed the growing world population (Tilman et al. 2011; Ray et al. 2013; Molotoks et al. 2021). Another challenge facing agriculture is increasing global temperature, which is expected to be1.1 to 5.4"‰Â°C warmer by the end of this century (Tollefson 2020). Given these dire predictions, crops are expected to experience heat stress during their growing season and more frequent droughts (Mir et al. 2012; Zhao et al. 2017; Fahad et al. 2017; Rustgi et al. 2021). These changes would result in nutritional insecurity and instability owing to crop productivity decreases, specifically in the world's resource-deprived and most populated parts (Maja and Ayano 2021; Molotoks et al. 2021). Plant breeders are finding novel ways to meet this ever-increasing demand for food grains given the climatic atrocities such as increasing global temperatures, erratic rain patterns, and accompanying changes in pest and pathogen populations (White et al. 2011; Maja and Ayano 2021). Another layer of complexity is diminishing resources (land and water availability, soil health, and increasing production cost), the demand to reduce agriculture's carbon footprint, and adaptation of rentable practices to improve sustainably in agriculture. To meet these targets, plant breeders have developed improved cultivars of different crop plants largely by using conventional plant breeding approaches involving genetic crossing and selection for the desired traits, but this strategy primarily focused on the crop's primary gene pool (Kaiser et al. 2020). However, recent advances now mean that molecular plant breeding can include genomic and biotechnological approaches, offering plant breeders to introduce desired genetic changes in the crop genome from a wider gene pool with greater precision and speed. Therefore, the conventional crop improvement approaches are aggressively being supplemented by molecular plant breeding approaches to achieve the desired outcome in a relatively short duration (Hasan et al. 2021).
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cardiometabolic syndrome - an emergent feature of Long COVID?

Large-scale clinical studies on the post-infectious impacts of SARS-CoV-2 have suggested that patients who have recovered from acute infection have increased risk for cardiometabolic syndrome-associated morbidities such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart failure. Initial studies have taken the first steps towards unravelling the molecular processes that may be driving these findings, including the role of immune and inflammatory factors, but a comprehensive aetiology remains unclear. Given that cardiometabolic syndrome progression in patients with Long COVID may pose a significant global health and economic burden post pandemic, there is an emergent need to identify therapeutic targets and treatment options.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Expression of ferroptosis-related gene correlates with immune microenvironment and predicts prognosis in gastric cancer

The study is to explore the role of ferroptosis-related genes (FRGs) in the occurrence and development of gastric cancer (GC), and to construct a new prognosis signature to predict the prognosis in GC. Clinical information and corresponding RNA data of GC patients were downloaded from TCGA and GEO databases. Consensus clustering was performed to identify new molecular subgroups. ESTIMATE, CIBERSORT, McpCounter and TIMER algorithm were used to analyze the infiltration of immune cells in two molecular subgroups. LASSO algorithm and multivariate Cox analysis were used to construct a prognostic risk signature. Functional analysis was conducted to elucidate the underlying mechanisms. Finally, the FRPGs were verified by Quantitative Real-Time PCR. We obtained 16 FRGs and divided GC patients into two subgroups by consistent clustering. Cluster C1 with a higher abundance of immune cell infiltration but lower probability in response to immunotherapy, it was reasonable to speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. Functional analysis showed that the biological process of DEGs in training cohort mainly included immune globulin, and human immune response mediated by circulating immune globulin. GSEA analysis showed that compared with Cluster C2, Cluster C1 showed lower expression in lipid metabolism. The nomogram combined with risk signature and clinical features can accurately predict the prognosis of GC patients. We identified two molecular subtypes, Clusters C1 and C2. In Cluster C1, patients with poor prognosis present with a hyperimmune status and low lipid metabolism, and we speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. The risk model based on FRPGs can accurately predict the prognosis of GC. These results indicated that ferroptosis is associated with TIME, and deserved considerable attention in determining immunotherapy treatment strategy for GC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Advancing equity, one publication at a time

Gender equity has become an important priority for society, including medicine and other health professions. Despite several decades of progress toward gender parity in medical school matriculation, training, and practice, there is a persistent lack of gender equity at senior rank and leadership positions. Dissemination of new ideas, novel curricula,...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Competent immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants in older adults following two doses of mRNA vaccination

Aging is associated with a reduced magnitude of primary immune responses to vaccination. mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have shown efficacy in older adults but virus variant escape is still unclear. Here we analyze humoral and cellular immunity against an early-pandemic viral isolate and compare that to the P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants in two cohorts (<50 and >55 age) of mRNA vaccine recipients. We further measure neutralizing antibody titers for B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.595, with the latter SARS-CoV-2 isolate bearing the spike mutation E484Q. Robust humoral immunity is measured following second vaccination, and older vaccinees manifest cellular immunity comparable to the adult group against early-pandemic SARS-CoV-2 and more recent variants. More specifically, the older cohort has lower neutralizing capacity at 7-14 days following the second dose but equilibrates with the younger cohort after 2-3 months. While long-term vaccination responses remain to be determined, our results implicate vaccine-induced protection in older adults against SARS-CoV-2 variants and inform thinking about boost vaccination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adipose tissue lipolysis controlled by endothelial cells

By identifying a new means of communication between endothelial cells and adipocytes, researchers provide evidence that the endothelial cells actively provoke lipid release from adipocytes to support capillary growth. This crosstalk ultimately helps to maintain metabolic health in obesity. Monelli, E. et al. Angiocrine polyamine production regulates adiposity. Nat. Metab....
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy