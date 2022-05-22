ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The 2022 Cleveland Marathon kicks off downtown

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2022 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is this weekend. Here’s a few things you need to know:

Marathon and half marathon runners stepped off on Sunday at 7 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue at Mall B. Click here to see runners take off at the starting line.

Course maps:

Road closures:

Best places to watch on Sunday:

  • Public Square: Mile 0.6
  • East 13th Street and Superior Avenue: Mile 1.2
  • East 13th Street and Euclid Avenue: Mile 1.4
  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Mile 3
  • First Energy Stadium: Mile 3.2
  • Superior Avenue and West 9th Street: Mile 4.2 and Mile 26
  • Script Cleveland sign on Abbey Avenue: Mile 6.4
  • Lincoln Park: Mile 7
  • Detroit Avenue and West 38th Street: Mile 10
  • Lakewood Park: Mile 16 and 20.8
  • The Harp: Mile 11.25 and 25
