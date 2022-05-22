The 2022 Cleveland Marathon kicks off downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2022 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is this weekend. Here’s a few things you need to know:

Marathon and half marathon runners stepped off on Sunday at 7 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue at Mall B. Click here to see runners take off at the starting line.

Course maps:

Road closures:

Best places to watch on Sunday:

Public Square: Mile 0.6

East 13th Street and Superior Avenue: Mile 1.2

East 13th Street and Euclid Avenue: Mile 1.4

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Mile 3

First Energy Stadium: Mile 3.2

Superior Avenue and West 9th Street: Mile 4.2 and Mile 26

Script Cleveland sign on Abbey Avenue: Mile 6.4

Lincoln Park: Mile 7

Detroit Avenue and West 38th Street: Mile 10

Lakewood Park: Mile 16 and 20.8

The Harp: Mile 11.25 and 25

