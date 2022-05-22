The 2022 Cleveland Marathon kicks off downtown
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2022 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is this weekend. Here’s a few things you need to know:More Cleveland Marathon info here
Marathon and half marathon runners stepped off on Sunday at 7 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue at Mall B. Click here to see runners take off at the starting line.
Course maps:
Road closures:
Best places to watch on Sunday:
- Public Square: Mile 0.6
- East 13th Street and Superior Avenue: Mile 1.2
- East 13th Street and Euclid Avenue: Mile 1.4
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Mile 3
- First Energy Stadium: Mile 3.2
- Superior Avenue and West 9th Street: Mile 4.2 and Mile 26
- Script Cleveland sign on Abbey Avenue: Mile 6.4
- Lincoln Park: Mile 7
- Detroit Avenue and West 38th Street: Mile 10
- Lakewood Park: Mile 16 and 20.8
- The Harp: Mile 11.25 and 25
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0