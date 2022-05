Montgomery County Executive Elrich, Council President Albornoz to Join Community Leaders for Vigil Supporting Victims of Buffalo Mass Shooting. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and County Council President Gabe Albornoz will join faith and community leaders at noon on Monday, May 23, in Rockville to show support for the victims of the tragic mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. The event, “A Vigil: Standing With Buffalo,” will highlight Montgomery County’s collective support of the City of Buffalo, as well as the County’s zero tolerance for racism in the community and measures in place for safety and security.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO