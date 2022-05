Nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine along with cocaine were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport. The drugs were found in children’s toys. In total, seven pounds of methamphetamine were located in Nerf toys; and trumpets were laced with cocaine. Chromebooks were also laced with two pounds of methamphetamine, according to the CBP.

