Can you guess who this politician is? Throwback photo emerges of major figure looking unrecognisable as a chubby-cheeked schoolboy

By Tita Smith
 4 days ago

A throwback picture has emerged of Scott Morrison as a chubby-cheeked schoolboy almost five decades ago as his campaign trail goes into high gear ahead of the federal election.

The prime minister shared a snap of him, taken in 1974, on social media on Thursday as he announced the nation's unemployment rate had dropped.

'The last time Australia's unemployment rate was as low as 3.9% (in 1974) I looked like this,' he wrote.

Many Aussies were delighted by the photo, which showed him as a five-year-old student at Clovelly Public School, in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

'Very cute Mr PM,' one person wrote.

Scott Morrison has shared a throwback picture of him as a schoolboy (pictured) as he announces the unemployment rate is now 3.9%

Another added: 'Love to shake those chubby cheeks.'

'Good on you and your team,' a third said.

However, others were less impressed with PM's economic news, declaring the figures did not accurately reflect how many Aussies have substantial employment.

'The last time it was that low, it probably didn't define employment as working one hour a week. This number is meaningless,' one man said.

'Hard to believe really,' another said.

'In 1974 we used to walk out of one job and into another. 40hrs a week. Now they consider a few hrs a week as a full time job.'

Others pointed out that Labor Prime Minister Gough Whitlam was in charge at the time, which they said showed the ALP could be good economic managers - going against the LNP's main campaign claim.

Some used the opportunity to poke fun at Mr Morrison accidentally tackling a schoolboy during a football game in Devonport, Tasmania, on Wednesday.

'You look just old enough to get flattened by an exuberant Prime Minister,' one person chimed.

The picture, shared on the prime minister's Instagram and Facebook profiles, drew mixed reactions 
Many said the way the statistics were obtained did not reflect the differentiation between workloads 
Others pointed out the economy was run by Labor's Gough Whitlam in 1974 

'Looks like you were ready to tackle anything coming your way,' another joked.

'About the age of the young man you tackled yesterday,' a third said.

The Morrison government's campaign received a shot in the arm on Thursday as the unemployment rate fell below four per cent for the first time in almost 48 years.

However, this followed Wednesday's dismal set of wage figures that showed voters' pay was growing at less than half the rate of inflation, which Labor says is the biggest real wage cut in 20 years.

Thursday's April labour force report showed the jobless rate was 3.9 per cent in April, unchanged from a downwardly revised result for March.

'What this tells us is that our economic plan is working because Australians are working,' Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

However, business groups are not overly enthused in the face of acute staff shortages.

Some people joked Mr Morrison looked as young as a boy he accidentally tackled on Wednsday. Both Mr Morrison and the child were uninjured and high-fived after the accidental clash (pictured)

'The fall in the unemployment figures has coincided with the most severe workforce shortages in 48 years with job vacancy rates the highest since records began,' Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar told AAP.

'The next federal government must pull all the levers it can to address chronic skills shortages.'

There has been a steady decline in the unemployment rate since it hit 7.4 per cent during the Covid-19 recession, in large part due to the lack of skilled migration as international borders were kept shut.

Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra says there are more than 29,000 job vacancies in the retail sector alone.

'Without the usual numbers of overseas workers and students, these gaps won't be filled using traditional recruitment methods,' he said.

The 3.9 per cent rate remains the lowest level for unemployment since August 1974, when the survey was conducted quarterly.

The Morrison government's campaign received a shot in the arm on Thursday as the unemployment rate fell below four per cent for the first time in almost 48 years

But just 4000 people joined the workforce in April, well short of the 30,000 increase economists had been expecting.

Full-time employment jumped by 92,400 in April, but was mostly offset by an 88,400 drop in part-time workers.

KPMG senior economist Sarah Hunter said the economy is now effectively operating with 'no spare capacity'.

'Despite job adverts remaining at record highs and a higher-than-average proportion of businesses looking to bring people on, employment increased by just 4000 over the month,' Dr Hunter said.

'Given the continued strength in demand and limited additional domestic supply of workers, it is likely that wages growth will accelerate from here.'

The low unemployment rate will fuel expectations of a further rise in the cash rate when the Reserve Bank of Australia board meets in June.

However, Wednesday's sluggish wages figures suggest the RBA will not be lifting the cash rate by any more than 25 basis points, matching its first increase in a decade earlier this month as it fights ballooning inflation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Island Block and Paving in Launceston on Thursday (pictured), Day 39 of the 2022 federal election campaign

The minutes of the May RBA board meeting released on Tuesday showed there had been some discussion on raising the cash rate by a larger than usual 40 basis points.

But with wages growing by just an annual rate of 2.4 per cent, compared with the rate of inflation at 5.1 per cent, economists see little urgency for a big hike at this stage.

Aside from staffing problems, retail businesses are themselves feeling the impact of ballooning inflation pressures.

'We're also seeing many households start to tighten their budgets with interest rates now on the rise,' Mr Zahra said.

Even so, retailers enjoyed a solid sales period during April, buoyed by the Easter holidays and the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, retail sales rose 9.9 per cent in April compared to a year earlier, led by a 20.3 per cent jump in electronics sales.

