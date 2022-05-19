ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I wouldn't be able to watch if she did': Ronan Keating admits 'you never know' as he addresses rumours his daughter Missy, 21 will be joining Love Island

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ronan Keating kept tight-lipped on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain when he was asked about rumours his eldest daughter will be taking part in Love Island.

The singer, 45, who shares Missy with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, said he hadn't 'heard anything' about his 21-year-old being on the show, but added: 'you never know'.

Host Ben Shephard asked him: 'I'm very excited as you know, I am a watcher of television, to hear the rumour that Missy your daughter may be making her way onto Love Island?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1n1f_0fjaC3y700
Staying mum: Ronan Keating kept tight-lipped on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain when he was asked about rumours his eldest daughter will be taking part in Love Island

'Is there any truth, will we be watching her on the new series.'

Put on the spot, a coy Ronan replied: 'I haven't heard anything but you never know, these kids are busy.

'All my kids they're all busy doing different things, I haven't heard anything myself at the moment.'

Kate Garraway chimed in to ask: 'How would you feel? Because I am sure you love Love Island but I wonder if it's different if you are a dad with a daughter on it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Hm4Q_0fjaC3y700
Possibilities: The singer, 45, who shares Missy with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, said he hadn't 'heard anything' about his 21-year-old being on the show, but added: 'you never know'

Swerving the question, Ronan replied: 'Pass, yeah I don't know how I feel about that one. I wouldn't be able to watch.'

Missy has long been rumoured to be starring on the new series of the popular ITV2 show, especially after her recent appearance on Dancing With The Stars, where she and her dance partner Ervinas Merfeldas became the first contestants voted off.

Speaking of her exit on the show at the time, Missy said: ‘At least I’m not going home on my own. I’m going out to party now.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jXHK_0fjaC3y700
Not a fan: Swerving the question, Ronan replied: 'Pass, yeah I don't know how I feel about that one. I wouldn't be able to watch'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCnmY_0fjaC3y700
No stranger to TV: Missy has long been rumoured to be starring on the new series of the popular ITV2 show, especially after her recent appearance on Dancing With The Stars, where she and her dance partner Ervinas Merfeldas became the first contestants voted off

Previously, a spokesperson for Ladbrokes told the Daily Star: 'Missy Keating is no stranger to reality TV and the latest odds suggest the Dancing with the Stars sensation could be set for a sizzling summer in the Love Island villa'.

It comes after Missy recently celebrated her 21st birthday with Ronan posting a heartfelt tribute to social media.

The Boyzone star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo with Missy as the pair could be seen laughing together, gushing in the caption she had 'blossomed into everything he could ever want.'

The Irish singer captioned the picture: 'Happy Birthday to my Missy Moo. This picture says it all. We laugh Moo all the time. My family are my world my kids are me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dpeyb_0fjaC3y700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgwnP_0fjaC3y700
'You are my sunshine': The Boyzone star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo with Missy as the pair could be seen laughing together, gushing in the caption she had 'blossomed into everything he could ever want'

'I am so bloody proud of you Sweetheart. You walk into a room and the place lights up. You are my sunshine.

'I cannot believe you are 21 the years have flown. But you have blossomed into everything I could ever want in a daughter and more. Storm and I love you with all our hearts.

'We know you are ready for the world now moo I just don't think the world is ready for Missy. Love ya sweetheart.'

Missy replied to her Father's post saying: 'Awww dad, thank you. Thank you for everything. You've made me who I am today.

'Forever grateful for everything you do for me. You're my rock, I couldn't do it without you. Love you endlessly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObnXK_0fjaC3y700
Cute! Missy replied to her dad's post saying: 'Awww dad, thank you. Thank you for everything. You've made me who I am today'

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Ben Shephard
Person
Ronan Keating
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Rumours#Reality Tv
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy