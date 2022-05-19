ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gareth Bale is fit for Wales' World Cup play-off final and Kieffer Moore returns after missing semi-final through injury... as Rob Page insists he WOULD trust Aaron Ramsey with a penalty despite Europa League shootout heartache with Rangers

By Phil Blanche, Pa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Gareth Bale has been declared fit to lead Wales' bid to reach a first World Cup for 64 years.

Wales boss Robert Page has named skipper Bale in a 27-man squad for the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on June 5.

The Dragons also face four Nations League ties in June, with home and away games against Holland as well as a trip to Poland and a visit from Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094uIv_0fja8cc800
Gareth Bale has been declared fit for Wales' World Cup play-off final in Cardiff on June 5

Bale has made just two cameo substitute appearances for Real Madrid since scoring both goals in Wales' 2-1 World Cup play-off victory over Austria on March 24.

The 32-year-old has been absent from Real's last five matchday squads with a back problem.

But Bale has returned to training in the Spanish capital, and is on course to be available for Real's Champions League final date with Liverpool on May 28.

Aaron Ramsey is included after suffering penalty shoot-out misery for Rangers on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzI5a_0fja8cc800
Robert Page's (right) side will face either Scotland or Ukraine in their fixture next month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9Lgv_0fja8cc800
Aaron Ramsey has been included in the team after Rangers' penalty shoot-out misery

Ramsey featured for just the final three minutes of Rangers' Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, with his saved spot-kick proving decisive.

However, Page maintains faith in Ramsey's ability to score from the penalty spot. When asked whether he would trust the 31-year-old with a penalty on June 5, the manager said: 'Absolutely, 100%.

'It happens to the best in the world [referring to his miss for Rangers], it happened to Gareth at Euros. Top players recover from that. He's a world class player.'

With Wales hoping to play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958, Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward is available again after knee surgery and replaces Salford's Tom King.

Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore also returns to the squad after missing the Austria win with a broken foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNhd4_0fja8cc800
While Kieffer Moore returns to the squad after missing out last time with a broken foot

Moore helped secure the Cherries' return to the Premier League last month by scoring four goals in three matches.

Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, who has netted 13 goals in 26 appearances during an injury-hit loan spell at Sunderland, receives his first senior call-up.

MK Dons midfielder Matthew Smith comes in for Cardiff's Will Vaulks, while Swansea defender Ben Cabango misses out after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Huddersfield's Sorba Thomas and Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson are set to miss the Nations League game in Poland on June 1.

Both players are involved in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley three days earlier.

