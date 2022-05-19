ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening whizz, here’s the exact time of day to water your flowers to keep them healthy and blooming

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHGvx_0fja8TcT00

FLOWERS can add a much needed pop of colour to any garden

But if you don't know what you're doing the life of your beautiful blooms could be cut short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364iVA_0fja8TcT00
Knowing exactly when to water your flowers is they key Credit: Getty

One great way to display your favourite flowers is in hanging baskets, but this is where most gardeners make a fatal mistake.

Gardening expert Jason VanderMay from West Coast Gardens said: "Your hanging basket is a thirsty little fellow, and he's going to need a lot of water to survive those hot summer days.

"On average, an established 12-inch or 14-inch hanging basket will need one gallon of water every time you water it."

As soon as the days begin to heat up you might even have to venture outside to give your baskets a drink twice a day.

But If you only have time to get out there once a day, when's best to do it?

According to the pro your plants are fans of a fresh drink first thing in the morning, ideally between 5am and 9am.

He explained: "Watering in the evening is definitely not appreciated, as plants hate going to bed with wet roots."

Watering early on in the day "ensures that your plants have enough moisture and can stay hydrated through the hottest hours of the day," he added.

This is unless temperatures are especailly high, in which case give them another water around 5pm.

If you're still unsure whether your flowers need watering, just check the soil to double check.

It should be pretty moist most of the time, in fact once you've just watered you hanging baskets the pro says "you should see at least 10 percent of the water drain out of the bottom of the pot so that you know for sure it's reached all the way through the soil."

This is the case for all flowers with the exception of brand new hanging baskets.

The pro explained: New hanging baskets that have just been planted up will need less water.

"In fact, you only want to use about half the volume of the pot rather than flooding the soil."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1Iv5_0fja8TcT00
Your blooms love a drink first thing in the morning Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Blooms#Gardeners#Hot Summer Days
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Family Handyman

If Birds Peck at Your Windows and Mirrors, This is What it Means

Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
MERCER, PA
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
Salon

How to keep cut flowers fresh (almost) forever

There's no denying the instant boost that fresh flowers can give to any room. Be it a generous arrangement you're lucky enough to receive, or a bunch you grabbed from Trader Joe's, flowers — or even just leafy stems, for that matter — can make any room feel warm and inviting.
GARDENING
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy