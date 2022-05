Many young people spend much of their time using digital screens which may reduce their engagement in physical activity. But children have always been sedentary during most of their awake time. This has been shown every time researchers have measured physical activity among different groups of children regardless of their cultural background and geography (also before the introduction of smartphones and gaming consoles). Thus, researchers continue to debate whether children's use of screen media devices truly affects their engagement in physical activity or if screen time is just replacing other sedentary behaviours? A group of researchers from the University of Southern Denmark has attempted to answer this question in a carefully designed randomized controlled trial.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO