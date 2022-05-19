ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘Don’t do drugs, kids’ – Eddie Hearn fires back at Oscar De La Hoya over jibe about Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Bivol

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

EDDIE HEARN said "don't do drugs, kids" after Oscar De La Hoya criticised him following Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo, 31, was handed the second loss of his professional boxing career earlier this month when he was stunned by the Russian in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MT4s_0fja8J2R00
Eddie Hearn has hit back at Oscar De La Hoya for his criticism Credit: SHUTTERSHOCK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGfL5_0fja8J2R00
De La Hoya said Hearn failed to spot that Dmitry Bivol was a bridge too far for Canelo Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZWrs_0fja8J2R00
Canelo was handed his second professional loss earlier this month Credit: EPA

And Hearn was criticised by De La Hoya, who conducted Alvarez's business up until they parted ways in 2020 after a legal tussle.

De La Hoya says Hearn failed to see that Bivol was a bridge too far for Alvarez.

He told USA Today: "The fact that the promoter of this event pushed Bivol on Canelo, it was the dumbest move in boxing history…it’s not knowing boxing.

"It was the stupidest move… whoever allowed Canelo to fight Bivol. I would’ve never allowed Canelo to fight Bivol.”

Hearn has hit back at De La Hoya, calling his comments naive.

And the Matchroom chief couldn't resist a dig at De La Hoya's self-described previous substance abuse.

Hearn told Tha Boxing Voice: "To think that Canelo Alvarez will let me make the decisions on his career is a bit naïve of Oscar De La Hoya.

"Oscar De La Hoya says a lot, but you know I mean the greatest sort of lesson you can learn from those comments is, you know, don’t do drugs, kids. That’s the basis of [those comments]."

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Hearn has conceded that De La Hoya's experience in boxing is far superior to his... but insists Canelo, his trainer and manager choose who he fights.

He continued: "Oscar De La Hoya was a tremendous boxer.

"He definitely knows more about boxing than me, but I don’t have any say as to who Canelo Alvarez will fight.

"Him and [trainer and manager] Eddy Reynoso choose the fights. He was a big favourite against Dmitry Bivol and got beat.

“That’s boxing. What do you want? A champion not to take any tough tests?

"We should be applauding Canelo Alvarez for wanting to continually test himself outside of his comfort zone."

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Mayweather vs Moore full fight video preview for Abu Dhabi boxing event

After a major setback (and last-minute relocation), boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make his return to the squared circle for a special eight-round exhibition match against fellow undefeated pugilist “Dangerous” Don Moore via pay-per-view (PPV) live stream TODAY (Sat., May 21, 2022) at 2 p.m. ET from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Floyd Mayweather challenged by Jake Paul after ring legend floors Don Moore in exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi

Floyd Mayweather was challenged by Jake Paul on social media after the boxing legend floored Don Moore in a one-sided exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi. The 45-year-old returned to the ring against Moore, in a punishing showcase of Mayweather's skills as he dropped his former sparring partner with a body shot in the closing minutes of the eight-rounder, although no scores and no winner were announced.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva scores brutal knockdown but Bruno Machado survives to the end in exhibition boxing match

Anderson Silva is still dazzling in the ring at 47 years old and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon. In his latest boxing match, Silva put on a showcase against Bruno Machado including a vicious knockdown in the fifth round but the fight still made it to the final bell, which meant no winner was declared because the bout was contested as an exhibition.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Bivol
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Eddie Hearn
MiddleEasy

Floyd Mayweather Announces Next Exhibition Match After Great Performance Against Dan Moore: ‘It’s A Secret’

Floyd Mayweather eyes doing one more exhibition match this year. “Money” has yet to divulge the details of his next fight. Floyd Mayweather did not fail to deliver as advertised in his eight-round exhibition against Don Moore at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past weekend. The 45-year-old put on an impressive performance and confirmed that he isn’t done yet.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez Beats Down David Lemieux, Stops Him in Three

GLENDALE, Arizona – David Benavidez vowed to leave the ring with a knockout and the title at stake. It was mission accomplished for Phoenix’s favorite son, who tore through Montreal’s David Lemieux en route to a third-round knockout win. Benavidez floored Lemieux—a former IBF middleweight tilist—early in round two and battered the former IBF middleweight titlist throughout before forcing a stoppage at 1:31 of round three to claim the interim WBC super middleweight title in the Showtime main event Saturday evening at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Jibe#Boxing#Combat#Russian#Usa Today
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping reacts after Dustin Poirier accepts challenge from Colby Covington: “I don’t know if it’s the smartest move”

MMA analyst Michael Bisping isn’t so sure Dustin Poirier accepting Colby Covington’s challenge is a good idea. When Colby Covington called Dustin Poirier out after his win over Jorge Masvidal in March, Poirier was quick to shoot down the idea. He noted that he didn’t want to give Covington the satisfaction of facing him and earning money from the inevitable trash talk that would ensue.
UFC
mmanews.com

Michel Pereira Explains Masvidal Callout: He Sent An Emoji To My Wife

Michel Pereira would like to know why Jorge Masvidal decided to go all “Street Jesus” with his wife. At UFC Vegas 55, Michel Pereira emerged the victor of a hotly contested co-main event against #14-ranked welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio. The fight took home Fight of the Night honors, and Pereira will all but surely find himself in the UFC rankings come Tuesday.
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy