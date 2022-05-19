ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Fashion fans go wild for £22 pink Sainsbury’s dress they say is perfect for summer

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpxZm_0fja8HGz00

CALLING all fashionistas and Sainsbury’s fans!

If you’re a fashion fan and want to get a new dress that’s perfect for Summer, you’ve come to the right place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHox7_0fja8HGz00
Fashion fans are going wild for the new £22 Tu Clothing summer dress Credit: Tu Clothing / Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqHgU_0fja8HGz00
The gorgeous pink dress is stylish and will keep you cool as the temperature heats up Credit: Tu Clothing / Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcHrp_0fja8HGz00
The dress is just £22 and it's left fashionistas very impressed Credit: Tu Clothing / Instagram

As the weather heats up, the majority of us are flocking online to try and find some nice summery dresses that will not only look stylish, but keep us cool.

But if scrolling throughout thousands of options on ASOS isn’t your thing, why not pop into your local Sainsbury’s for a food shop?

And on your way around the store, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you spot the brand new summer dress.

The latest Sainsbury’s dress has sent shoppers wild and we can understand why.

It’s the £22 pink cotton dress that everyone is obsessed with, and it’s safe to say, we are too.

So if you are looking for a new dress as the weather warms up, but don’t want to break the bank, Sainsbury’s have got you covered.

The new Tu Clothing dress is a gorgeous pink, cotton, poplin dress, and it’s proving to be a winning choice on Instagram right now.

Over the last few weeks, influencers have flocked to Instagram wearing this summer staple, perfectly suited for any occasion.

Whether you’re going on a dog walk or a city break, shopping with friends or lunch in a beer garden, this is the dress we are loving this season.

It’s perfect for picnics and meals out, and you can even rock it round the office as the weather heats up.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

With the combination of on-trend puff sleeves, tiered skirt, high-impact colour and cotton material, it’s no surprise this Tu dress is a big hit with influencers and their fans.

And all for just £22? You can’t go wrong with this.

Fashion fans were loving the new dress and took to Tu Clothing’s Instagram to share their thoughts.

One person said: “Love this dress so much, good one @tuclothing

Another added: ““It’s really cute (quickly rushes down to Sainsbury’s before it sells out).”

A third commented: “My kinda dress! Gorgeous.. can’t believe it’s Tu!”

Another stated: “It’s such a great summer dress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSGbM_0fja8HGz00
It's perfectly suited for a range of activities - from picnics in the park to a meal at a fancy restaurant Credit: Tu Clothing

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Asos
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy