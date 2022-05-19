ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shamed snooker star Jamie O’Neill banned for drunken havoc at tournament and inappropriate gestures to female staff

By Hector Nunns
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
SHAMED snooker star Jamie O’Neill has been banned for the second time in under a year for causing drunken havoc at a tournament.

The 35-year-old from Wellingborough was found guilty of being under the influence of alcohol before and during a qualifier in Leicester for last season’s Northern Ireland Open.

Jamie O'Neill has been banned from snooker for drunken behaviour at a tournament Credit: Rex

And an independent disciplinary committee also found him guilty of making inappropriate gestures and comments to two female staff members.

Snooker World No112 O’Neill, who incredibly won the match against Michael Judge 4-2, is suspended for the forthcoming Championship League and European Masters events.

And he has been fined a total of £4,700 for being drunk at a tour event and bringing the game into disrepute – with £3,200 of that going towards costs of the hearing.

That follows a ban earlier in August for similar drunken antics at last season’s Shootout, for which O’Neill was also banned for two events and fined £1,500.

That offence carried a suspended penalty element through to the end of the recent World Championships – with the promise of a far stiffer penalty for any re-offence.

For that offence at the Marshall Arena and adjacent Double Tree Hilton Hotel O’Neill, who had been drinking, was found guilty of breaching the strict Covid regulations at the Shootout.

He failed to wear a mask, and walking around hugging people at the hotel. The action also took account of inappropriate behaviour towards both hotel and World Snooker Tour staff.

And for that reason WPBSA officials are understood to be unhappy with a sentence from the independent body that looks unduly lenient.

It was suggested in August that any similar offence by O’Neill during the period of suspension would carry a far stiffer penalty – something that has not happened.

O’Neill has also been the subject of two previous suspended sentences over late-night drunken social media activity connected to his anti-vaccination and anti-mask views.

