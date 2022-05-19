Nottingham Forest fan admits pitch invasion attack on Sheffield Utd’s Billy Sharp after headbutting footballer

A NOTTINGHAM Forest fan has admitted brutally attacking Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp during a violent pitch invasion.

Robert Biggs, 30, today pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the brutal ambush which left the striker needing stitches.

Sky Sports captured the yob running full speed at Sharp just seconds after Forest won 3-2 on penalties at the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday.

He sent the 36-year-old crashing to the ground at the City Ground with a vicious headbutt.

A club spokesperson later confirmed that Sharp, who had watching the celebrations from the touchline, was left requiring medical treatment, including stitches.

An extensive police investigation was quickly launched, and cops yesterday charged Biggs, from Derbyshire.

Today, he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court where he admitted the attack.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault.

"We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

Forest won the match 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw, seeing them reach the play-off final at Wembley.

Sharp had not been playing due to injury but was stood on the touchline as supporters invaded the field after the shoot-out.

Furious United manager Paul Heckingbottom described the incident as "bang out of order".

He said: "He's shook up, bleeding, angry.

"How can you come to a place of work minding your own business and be assaulted in that fashion?

"It’s just bang out of order and it’s everything that’s wrong."

Forest later put out a statement saying the club was "appalled" by the behaviour towards Sharp, who played for the club on loan during the 2012-13 season.

And Sharp himself said on social media: "One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football.

"Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final.

"As an ex Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

"Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high.

"We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your messages of support after the incident."

