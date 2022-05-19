ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

RELEGATION FIGHT FAN VIEW: Fears of financial meltdown and freefall down the Football League are real but must be put to one side... Premier League survival is still in battling Burnley's hands and we CAN do this!

By Charlie Walker For Mail Online
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

We hoped it wouldn't come to this.

Leeds' inevitable, last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton means that the gut-twisting drama of the Premier League relegation battle will now go to the final day of the season.

Burnley fans had dreamt a win, or even a draw, at Aston Villa on Thursday, however difficult that will be to achieve, would have been enough to secure another fantastic year in the top flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9cvU_0fja7xRQ00
Burnley players celebrated with their fans after securing a dramatic 2-1 win at Watford 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlaJT_0fja7xRQ00
Caretaker Mike Jackson (left) has done a fine job since replacing Sean Dyche (right) as boss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoVCN_0fja7xRQ00

But thanks to Pascal Struijk's 92nd minute header to level the scores 1-1 at Elland Road, even that will not guarantee it and we'll need something from the home game against Newcastle United on Sunday, whatever happens at Villa Park, to be sure.

In truth, it is no surprise. Ever since former Burnley striker Chris Wood signed for the Toon for £25million in January, the basement battle has looked destined to go to the final day. We have feared he would return to send us down. It would be 'so Burnley'.

Hopefully, the hip injury which kept Wood out of Newcastle's impressive win over Arsenal will clear up after the game at Turf Moor, he'll miss out and the prophecy will be void.

Either way, it is going to be a fraught affair, while we keep abreast of events at Brentford, where Leeds play their final game, and possibly at Arsenal, where Everton - who could seal safety tonight - will be in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ex97w_0fja7xRQ00
Chris Wood left Burnley in January and could return to haunt the Clarets on the last day

'Well, we'll have the transistor out again, then' was the pithy verdict of my father after Leeds' latest Houdini act. (He doesn't 'do' the internet).

For Clarets fans of a certain age, the drama conjures memories of clinging to transistor radios on the final day of a season relaying news of events elsewhere, most famously at the 'Orient Game' in May 1987.

That year, Burnley had sunk to bottom of Division Four and needed to win on the last day to avoid dropping out of the Football League, while relying on one of Torquay or Lincoln to lose. The Clarets famously beat Leyton Orient 2-1 at home, while Torquay grabbed an equaliser in injury time and Lincoln lost out.

In some ways, the 'Orient Game' shocked Burnley back to life. After years of miserable decline, the former league champions clawed their way back, emerging from Division Four, four years later.

And then the Clarets began the long climb to the Promised Land, enjoying an unexpected year in the Premier League in 2009-10 and eventually making a more convincing return under Sean Dyche.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFX1t_0fja7xRQ00
Jack Cork (centre) has helped give Burnley more momentum since he returned to midfield

As supporters, we have enjoyed a glorious nine-year run, which has included two promotions from the Championship and six consecutive years in the Premier League. It has been a blast.

But with two games left to play, all that now hangs in the balance.

The £65m debt loaded onto the club by Alan Pace and his partners to fund their takeover of Burnley in December 2020, and the use of club funds to close the deal, has caused financial analysts to sound the alarm and it leaves fans uneasy at the prospect of relegation.

The financial situation means it is the worst possible time for Burnley to go down. League Two suddenly looks a lot closer than it used to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3fG5_0fja7xRQ00
Interim manager Jackson has done a fantastic job winning manager of the month in April

However, as supporters we have to defer our fears of financial meltdown or freefall until the end of the season.

This is still in our own hands. Four points from two games will make survival certain, and a point may yet be enough.

Indeed, we have some advantages. Burnley have a game in hand and a superior goal difference compared to Leeds, which means if we match their points total, we will prevail.

In addition, as Sean Dyche used to say, we are clear-minded going into the final two games.

Burnley have an identity well suited to this situation. We don't think we are too good to go down. We know who we are; we have no illusions of grandeur or frustration at failing to fulfil our potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tr8Gr_0fja7xRQ00
Burnley fans were shocked by the departure of Sean Dyche but stuck with the team

As a club, we have exceeded expectations – including our own - for many years. And we want to defy gravity a little longer.

It's true this has been a difficult season. The team suffered from under investment in the years former chairman, Mike Garlick, was trying to sell the club and that has caught up with us this year, despite the additions of Maxwel Cornet and later, Wout Weghorst.

We have struggled to create chances and score, but defensively we have played well enough. No team in the bottom half of the Premier League has conceded fewer goals than Burnley. We have been as obdurate as ever.

Pace's sacking of Dyche, and the circumstances in which he left after so many years of good service, has been upsetting and will have to be processed when the final whistle blows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WciB7_0fja7xRQ00
Burnley chairman Alan Pace has loaded the club with debt as part of his leveraged buyout

But to their immense credit, the players have never stopped fighting - two goals in the last 10 minutes to win at Watford was typical of their spirit. And their passion has been matched by the fans.

Interim manager Mike Jackson and his team have been a revelation, skilfully keeping continuity with the Dyche regime, while tweaking the tactics and empowering the players to give the side more attacking intent.

At Tottenham, Jackson had to contend with injuries to the two stalwarts of the Clarets' Premier League era, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, as well Ashley Westwood, Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNBUs_0fja7xRQ00
Jackson's coaching team have tweaked the tactics and even changed Burnley's formation

Despite being battered and bruised, there is still belief. Jackson even departed from the Clarets hallowed 4-4-2 formation – and it worked.

It was not just a battling display, but particularly in the second half, the team showed they can play a bit, too, even against one of the league's super powers. In the end, Burnley were unlucky to lose 1-0 to a controversial penalty.

The performance in north London gives us encouragement. Jackson's 3-5-2 formation looks solid and we hope we can withstand the attacking vigour of Villa, who scored three at Turf Moor 12 days ago.

But Burnley carry a threat with Cornet's pace in behind and with Weghorst or Ashley Barnes leading the line.

Meanwhile, Newcastle put in an extraordinary performance in their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Monday, with fervent support. But Burnley are at home on Sunday and the Turf will be in full cry.

This week, the fans have been loud and proud on Twitter, reminding Clarets 'WE CAN DO THIS'. And we can... Come on Burnley!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Roma striker Tammy Abraham breaks the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season... as the former Chelsea star continues to reinvent himself under Jose Mourinho

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has broken the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season after scoring against Torino on Friday. The former Chelsea striker has been a revelation in Italy, scoring 17 league goals under the watchful gaze of Jose Mourinho - which has launched the club into a European qualification spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's one of the great substitutions in Premier League history!': Pep Guardiola is hailed as a GENIUS by Micah Richards and Roy Keane for game-changing Ilkay Gundogan move that sparked comeback to win Manchester City the title

Pep Guardiola was hailed 'as one of the best coaches ever' by Roy Keane after the Spaniard's substitutions proved crucial in Manchester City winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season. City knew that a win over Aston Villa would guarantee them the trophy, but were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola puffs on a cigar as his Man City stars celebrate winning their fourth Premier League title in five years, with thousands of fans taking to the streets to revel in their open-top bus parade

Manchester City players celebrated their dramatic Premier League title success with an open-top bus parade. Thousands of fans gathered through the streets of Manchester to welcome their heroes, following their stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. Manager Pep Guardiola was seen enjoying his customary cigar after winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes is a concern, Victor Lindelof needs to go and a new midfielder should be a priority... what Erik ten Hag learned from watching Man United live for the first time at Crystal Palace

'The best thing that has happened today is the season has finished... it has been horrible, a very bad season in all ways.'. David de Gea's words neatly summed up the feelings of most Manchester United fans as a torturous campaign finally drew to a close on Sunday with a wholly predictable 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
James Tarkowski
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe reveals he held talks with Liverpool over a stunning move to Anfield this summer... as the Paris Saint-Germain star also claims that he spoke to the Reds in 2017 when he was at Monaco - because they are his mum's favourite side

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he has held talks over a potential move to Liverpool on two separate occasions in his career. In what had been believed to be a straight fight between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Mbappe has claimed that Liverpool also threw their names in the hat to sign the Frenchman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Reece James insists 'the ambition at Chelsea is going to be the same' with Todd Boehly's expected takeover of the club... while he rues having his 'worst season' yet for injuries

Reece James insists Chelsea's ambition will not be dimmed even as they move on from the Roman Abramovich era of excess. 'Nothing is going to change,' the defender said after Chelsea's win over Watford, when incoming owner Todd Boehly greeted Thomas Tuchel's squad following the final whistle. Abramovich's lavish spending...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is hoping to earn his first England call-up for the Three Lions' trio of Nations League matches next month after his outstanding 18-goal season

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is hoping to earn his first England call-up on Tuesday, but Gareth Southgate faces defensive headaches as he finalises his latest squad. Southgate will name an extended party this afternoon for next month's Nations League matches against Hungary, Germany and Italy. And Bowen is on...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand insists new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will have to 'suppress his ego' to be a success under Pep Guardiola - as he urges the striker to be humble enough to accept a 'bedding-in period' at the club

Rio Ferdinand has claimed it will take time for £51million summer signing Erling Haaland to adapt at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side secured the signature of the Borussia Dortmund striker who was one of the hottest properties in the world after an astonishing 86 goals in 89 games for the German side in all competitions in his three years at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#The Premier League#Newcastle United#Arsenal#The Football League#Turf Moor#Everton
Daily Mail

Having Owen Farrell alongside Marcus Smith will 'free up' England again, insists attack coach Martin Gleeson as Eddie Jones' men seek to bounce back from disappointing Six Nations campaign

Owen Farrell has been backed to ‘free up’ England’s attack by reigniting his partnership with Marcus Smith this summer. The two playmakers have only featured together for 68 minutes, after Farrell missed the bulk of the autumn and the Six Nations with injury. They are back together...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal kickstarts his quest to win the French Open by beating Jordan Thompson in straight sets as he puts troubled build-up behind him to lay down a marker at favourite Grand Slam

Twenty four hours after the young prince made an impressive Philippe Chatrier debut, the king delivered his response. The build up to this tournament has been a tale of two Spaniards: 19-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz and 35-year-old Rafael Nadal. On Sunday Alacaraz was initially hesitant but eventually rampant as he...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy