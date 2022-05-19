ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
85th Summer Reading Challenge Begins May 26

 5 days ago

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced that “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of its 85th annual Summer Reading Challenge. Registration begins May 26 and the challenge runs through July 31. To register, visit lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge, any library location or download the Beanstack app.

All registrants receive a free ticket to a Saltdogs baseball game and other prizes. Register by June 3 for a chance to win $100 gift cards to Target, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Russ’s and Super Saver. In addition to earning discount and free item coupons, those who complete the challenge can enter drawings for $100 prize packages to area businesses. There are also grand prizes for each age group:

  • Kids (ages birth to 11) – Nintendo Switch
  • Teens (ages 12 to 17) – Xbox Series S console
  • Adults (ages 18 and over) – Kindle Paperwhite or Bose noise cancelling headphones

LCL also announced that for the first time since 2019, a full calendar of special library events is available for children, teens and adults. The calendar, which includes schedules for Library Learning Times and Around Town Storytimes, is available at lincolnlibraries.org.

For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge, visit lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visitlincolnlibraries.org.

