ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch Frankfurt stars gatecrash press conference and cover manager in booze after Europa League win over Rangers

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT players had a special surprise for manager Oliver Glasner after their Europa League triumph in Seville.

Eintracht defeated Rangers on penalties in the final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to seal their first European trophy since 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IV2q5_0fjZycNW00
Eintracht Frankfurt players crashed manager Oliver Glasner's press conference Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbGTh_0fjZycNW00
Eintracht Frankfurt players covered Oliver Glasner with booze in front of the media Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knuSp_0fjZycNW00
Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers in the Europa League Final Credit: Sky Sports

The Bundesliga outfit took the match to the wire after a 1-1 draw that saw Rafael Borre cancelling out Joe Aribo's opener.

Kevin Trapp then saved former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey's penalty and that set up Borre to beat Allan McGregor and score the crucial spot-kick.

Wild celebrations then ensued on the pitch as the team lifted the trophy.

However, the party didn't end there as it continued during Glasner's active post-match press conference.

The Austrian tactician faced reporters after full-time with his winners' medal around his neck.

As the 47-year-old analysed his team's triumph, a number of his players gatecrashed the interview with loud cheers and chants.

They then poured booze all over their manager in front of the media.

Reporters started to record the hilarious moment on their phones while the Eintracht players and manager laughed and sang 'Campeones'.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Eintracht made it to the final after topping Group D and besting Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Royal Antwerp.

The German outfit then eliminated Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham en route to the final.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Watch Jack Grealish’s reaction after Man Utd legend Roy Keane advises him to ‘keep off the top shelf’

JACK GREALISH won't hold back as he toasts his first Premier League title after a dramatic final day at the Etihad. Manchester City star Grealish linked up with Sky Sports pundits Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards for a post-match interview while his team-mates celebrated their side's incredible 3-2 win over Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Allan Mcgregor
Person
Kevin Trapp
Person
Oliver Glasner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Europa League#Barcelona#Booze#Eintracht Frankfurt#Eintracht#European#Arsenal#Austrian#Sun Bingo Get#Royal Antwerp#German#Real Betis
The US Sun

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus miss Man City open-top bus parade for family reasons as team-mates enjoy raucous party

RAHEEM STERLING and Gabriel Jesus missed Manchester City's open-top bus parade for family reasons while their team-mates celebrated their Premier League title win. The squad paraded their latest crown in the city centre. Manager Pep Guardiola and his staff smoked cigars while players opted for champagne or beer. However, both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy