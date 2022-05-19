ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I got a temporary tattoo on my bum aged 16 – six years later I’m now a mum with a trashy inking that won’t go away

By Chloe Morgan
 4 days ago

OVER the last few years, an increasing number of ink enthusiasts have been turning to "stick and poke" tattoos.

The controversial tattoo trend involves using a pin, normally a sewing needle, to physically poke ink into your own skin, creating small tattoos for a fraction of the cost of a professional job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACyvZ_0fjZx7G900
Laney, who is from the US, explained that she got a stick and poke tattoo when she was 16 Credit: Laney Sites / TIKTOK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUbHP_0fjZx7G900
Despite being told it would last only two years, six years later Laney's tattoo remains Credit: Laney Sites / TIKTOK

But while most will gradually fade over a few years, one mum, who is from the US, has expressed her horror after being left with a smiley face almost six years later.

Taking to TikTok, Laney, who is from the US, shared a short story where she explains: "Me at 16 getting a stick and poke that will only last two years..."

Six years later as a mum with a trashy little tattoo that still hasn't gone away."

In a second clip, she shares a glimpse of her tattoo with her followers, revealing that it's positioned on her bum and can be clearly seen whenever she wears a swimming costume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khKUu_0fjZx7G900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaaCj_0fjZx7G900

And it wasn't long before social media users took to the comments section to discuss the tattoo fail.

"You're making the same face as the tattoo," one person quipped.

A second joked: "I’m crying this is hilarious."

A third noted: "I don’t understand why anyone can be convinced a tattoo isn’t permanent."

"All tattoos used to be stick & poke, they’ve always been permanent."

Meanwhile, others who have found themselves in a similar situation sympathised with Laney and shared their stories.

"Girl I have the same one on my hand! Wasn’t my best decision haha," admitted one.

A second commented: "ME TOO. I was 17. The girl told me it would go away in less than a year. It hasn’t even faded."

Another penned: "Happy we both have made this mistake."

And a further added: "I have 7 stick and pokes, can't wait."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owz6D_0fjZx7G900
Laney branded the tattoo stick and poke tattoo "trashy" Credit: Laney Sites / TIKTOK

#Tattoos#Face Tattoo#Inking#Sewing Needle#Swimming#Tiktok
