Premier League

Arsenal fans convinced of summer transfer for Gabriel Jesus after Gabriel Martinelli handed new squad number

By Jake Lambourne
 4 days ago

ARSENAL forward Gabriel Martinelli has been handed a new shirt number in a sign that the club will bring in a striker this summer.

The Brazilian winger has worn the No35 at the Emirates since arriving from Ituano in 2019.

Gabriel Martinelli has been given a new shirt number by Arsenal for next season Credit: Getty

But after establishing himself as a first team regular under Mikel Arteta this campaign, the club have rewarded him with a new number.

Having chipped in with five goals and as many assists in 28 Premier League games this term, the youngster will don the No11 shirt from next season.

The announcement was made during the Gunners' home kit launch for next term.

A statement from the North London outfit read: "Introducing our new number 11 for next season... Congratulations, Gabi."

His switch to No11 has all-but confirmed the departure of midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is expected to sign for Fiorentina on a permanent deal after impressing on loan.

Martinelli had called for the No14 shirt after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left to join Barcelona earlier this year.

And fans believe that the fact the No14 has been left free means that it is being saved for a new centre-forward.

The No9 jersey also looks set to be available with Alexandre Lacazette poised to depart as a free agent.

Manchester City ace Gabriel Jesus has been heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal as they line up a £35million offer.

Commenting on Martinelli's news, one fan tweeted: "9 and 14 for Jesus and another striker."

Another user said: "14 for the new striker. 11 is perfect for him."

A third added: "Thought he was getting number 14 guess it’s going to a different Gabriel."

This supporter remarked: "Hopefully, we fill the number 14 and 9 with special signings this summer."

Meanwhile one asked: "So if Martinelli is #11 who is going to be #14?"

Gunners fane think that the No14 jersey could be saved for Gabriel Jesus Credit: AFP

Community Policy